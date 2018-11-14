Huddersfield Town’s Chris Lowe out for ‘number of weeks’ but surgery ruled out

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN have confirmed that defender Chris Lowe will not require shoulder surgery after being stretchered off in Saturday’s Premier League draw with West Ham.

Lowe, in outstanding form this season, went down after a challenge with Hammers rival Fabián Balbuena amid worrying scenes in the first half, with fears abound that the German may be sidelined for a lengthy spell.

But specalists have confirmed that he will not undergo an operation, although Lowe will be out of action until next month.

Head coach David Wagner commented: “Since the beginning of the season, he (Lowe) has been in good form and been so reliable, but unfortunately now, he will be out for a number of weeks.

“We will give him all of our support and hope that he comes back as good and as strong as ever. We wish Chris all the best.”

Doncaster Rovers are in Checkatrade Trophy Northern Group G action at managerless Notts County tonight and Grant McCann wants those who are handed starts to provide him with a few selection dilemmas ahead of Saturday’s home league game with AFC Wimbledon.

The Rovers chief said: “There will be changes and an opportunity for some people to get 90 minutes into their legs and they will have a chance to impress and try and force their way into the team.

“We want some positive results to get back on track.”

Rovers are without Paul Taylor, who faces a spell out with a hamstring problem, with Alfie Beestin in contention.

Tommy Rowe will step up his comeback plan with a game for the club’s reserves.

Opponents Notts are searching for a new manager after sacking former Leeds United midfielder Harry Kewell after just 14 matches in charge at Meadow Lane.