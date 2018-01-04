Huddersfield Town’s ‘warriors’ are the perfect fit for Terence Kongolo

NEW Huddersfield Town signing Terence Kongolo has expressed his delight at joining a team of ‘warriors’ following his loan move from AS Monaco.

The Netherlands international central defender has become the county’s first high-profile incoming transfer of the January window after joining Town for the rest of the season and revealed that he rejected an offer from Monaco’s Ligue 1 rivals Bordeaux to head to West Yorkshire.

Kongolo, whose younger brother Rodney is on loan at Doncaster Rovers from parent club Manchester City, will provide another left-sided defensive option for head coach David Wagner and cover at left-back.

The ex-Feyenoord player, who won the Eredivisie title last season, moved to Monaco for a big-money fee of £13.38m in July, signing a five-year deal.

But he has featured just six times so far this term – mainly at left-back.

Wagner has been monitoring Kongolo, described as a quick defender who is strong in the air, for some time and the 23-year-old says that the persuasive tongue of the German, allied to Huddersfield’s team unity and a desire to play in the Premier League, made it an easy decision to join.

I saw that the defence are great and it is a team. I have seen a couple of matches and they can play football, but can also play hard. For me, it is a good team. Terence Kongolo

Kongolo, who could make his debut in Saturday’s FA Cup third-round tie at Bolton, said: “In the last month, I talked with the Monaco coach and said that I wanted to play. He told me it was better to go on loan somewhere.

“So my manager (agent) went to look in the Premier League and Ligue 1 in France. So we came to Huddersfield Town and I talked with the coach and he gave me a good feeling.

“There was a lot of options, but my manager told me it was Huddersfield or Bordeaux, in Ligue 1.

“I thought that in the Premier League, I can prove myself with a lot of people watching. So I chose Huddersfield. To be a team and have spirit is important. Huddersfield have a good spirit here and they are warriors and can also play football and I have a good feeling with Huddersfield.”

Capped three times by the Netherlands, Kongolo is hoping that his move to Huddersfield can also reignite his international aspirations, with the added boost of also being close to his family, who have relocated from Holland to Manchester.

Kongolo revealed that some positive words from his younger sibling about English football, if not the traditional wet British weather, also aided in his decision-making process.

Kongolo, who also spoke with new team-mate and one-time Feyenoord junior Rajiv van La Parra before moving to the club, added: “Before I came, I spoke with Rajiv and he said that if I came, it was a good step for me to play and improve myself.

“My little brother spoke about the weather, but also gave me a good feeling.

“Another thing was my family are here; my mother and other little brother. They live in Manchester. For me, it is a good choice.

“I am a warrior and give everything. Defensively, I try to eliminate my opponent. It is important to be hard on the field.

“I saw that the defence are great and it is a team. I have seen a couple of matches and they can play football, but can also play hard. For me, it is a good team.”

Admitting to some frustration at Monaco, he added: “At Monaco, I did not play so much and Huddersfield will give me that chance. I made another choice to come to the Premier League and it is a good step, so I can improve myself.

“I speak with Leroy Fer sometimes and Georginio Wijnaldum and Nathan Ake, who are also in the Premier League, so I can talk with them and see how they see it and I have a lot of Dutch friends in the Premier League.”

Meanwhile, Kasey Palmer says that he will treasure some precious memories from his time with the Terriers which will stick with him ‘forever’ following the announcement that he has been recalled by parent club Chelsea.

The 21-year-old re-joined the Terriers last summer after a successful season-long loan during the promotion season of 2016-17, but has endured a frustrating 2017-18 campaign – making only two starts and three substitute appearances after missing three months with a hamstring injury.

Sending a message to Town fans on social media, Palmer said: “I would like to thank everyone involved with the club, but most importantly the fans for their constant support throughout my time. The memories I created here will stick with me forever!”

Town have appointed former Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United defender Leigh Bromby, 37, as their full-time academy manager as part of a new-look set-up that focuses solely on the under-23 and under-18 groups following an academy overhaul last year.

Former Town captain Mark Hudson, 35, has been named as the club’s permanent under-23’s development squad coach.

In September, Town announced plans to scrap all academy age groups from Under-16s and below to focus solely on developing older players.