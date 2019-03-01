Huddersfield Town still in the soup but Siewert sees hope after Wolves win

Huddersfield Town have comfortably the worst scoring record in Europe’s top five leagues with just 15 goals to their name from 28 Premier League outings this season.

Head coach Jan Siewert, however, is backing Steve Mounie and Karlan Grant to help improve that woeful return after getting themselves on the scoresheet in each of the last two home games.

“I enjoyed that Steve scored because strikers need that feeling,” said the 36-year-old about Mounie’s dramatic late winner against Wolverhampton Wanderers in midweek.

“It is not easy when not scoring. This gives him momentum. Karlan scored in an earlier game (the February 9 defeat to Arsenal) and he was close to a second goal.

“The more players in the box posing a threat makes you closer to a goal. That is what I really enjoy.

“Mounie proved (he can score). So has Karlan. Everyone has to feel free to score for Huddersfield Town.

“Goals are the salt in the soup. If the soup is tasty, there has to be salt in it. Without a goal you cannot win a game. We are trying to be good chefs.”

Siewert’s view on salt being a necessary ingredient may not be to the taste of everyone, not least anyone suffering from high blood pressure.

But the German’s assertion that Town need bodies in the opposition box will be music to the ears of those who have seen Mounie cut an isolated figure at times this term.

With Siewert’s predecessor David Wagner preferring to deploy a lone frontman, impressive approach play often saw the ball worked to the edge of the penalty area only for a Huddersfield man to look up and find Mounie – or back-up Laurent Depoitre – to be the only man to aim for amid a sea of opposition shirts.

Town’s winner against Wolves came via Grant meeting a right-wing cross and the ball running to Mounie, who finished from close range.

Siewert is expected to employ a two-man attack again at Brighton & Hove Albion tomorrow as the Terriers chase back-to-back victories for the first time in a little over 12 months.

“I was happy that the players got what they deserved,” said the Terriers’ head coach, who admitted to having “two or three” celebratory beers on Tuesday night.

“The performances was good, so they are allowed to be proud of that. We are in a good mood and we want that to continue.

“I believe, the players believe as well. The boys had a smile on Wednesday morning. It had been a long period (without a win). They showed a different face and afterwards everyone was smiling.”

Town head to the south coast sitting rock bottom of the Premier League table and 13 points adrift of safety.

Their goals tally of 15 – the next lowest in Europe’s top five leagues is the 18 managed by FC both Nuremberg in the Bundesliga and Ligue 1 outfit Guingamp – has been a big factor in those troubles and Siewert knows it has to improve and fast.

However, when asked what points target he had in mind to pull off what would surely be the greatest of great escapes, he replied: “We should not calculate like this. The performance is the result and if you perform well then you win.

“We try to win the game and then you can calculate what you want. But the aim has to be clear, win the games.”

Adama Diakhaby is out for up to four weeks with the hamstring injury that has seen the £8m summer signing from Monaco miss the last two games.

He joins Isaac Mbenza, who is out for a similar period after tearing his calf in last month’s defeat at Chelsea.

Demeaco Duhaney is a doubt after being substituted at half-time on his debut against Wolves.

“Maybe it is possible he will be involved – we will see,” added Siewert.