Huddersfield Town striker wanted by French club

Huddersfield Town will come out of the January transfer window with more of a winning culture and a healthier squad, according to manager Danny Cowley.

The Terriers go into tonight’s Championship game at Hull City without a win in four matches, but with the mood lifted.

The 0-0 draw at promotion-chasing Brentford ended a three-match losing streak, and saw debuts for Richard Stearman, Andy King, Harry Toffolo and Emil Smith-Rowe.

Left-back Toffolo has joined from Cowley’s old club Lincoln City, No 10 Smith-Rowe is on loan from Arsenal, and centre-back Stearman and King have joined from Sheffield United and Leicester City respectively.

The on-loan King was part of the Foxes’s Premier League winning squad, while Stearman won promotion to the top flight with with the Blades.

“Andy and Richard bring with them a wealth of experience, they’ve played a million games of football,” said Cowley.

“They bring character and a real substance in terms of their personality, already they’ve had an influence in the changing room and on the grass.

“They come from a winning culture, which I think is important, they know what the behaviour and the actions on a day-to-day basis are of a winning team and they’ve already started to influence the younger players.”

At the same time, Town have gone from December’s horrendous injury list to the fittest squad Cowley has had at the club, meaning Jonathan Hogg may not be guaranteed a place on his return from a two-match suspension. Tommy Elphick is out for the season with a knee injury and Collin Quaner is still struggling with a hip problem, but Alex Pritchard is in contention after a reassuring knee scan, and Matty Daly has recovered from a knock picked up in training before the Brentford game.

“I think this is the best place the group has been in physically. That sometimes happens when you have more competition for places!” he said.

“We’re starting to make strides on the training pitch which is something that we’ve not been able to do as well as we would have liked to this point.”

Rennes are said to be interested in Steve Mounie, with Cowley under instructions to bring down the budget this month as Huddersfield readjust to life outside the Premier League. The Terriers are believed to want around £8m for the Benin international.