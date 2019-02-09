Huddersfield Town v Arsenal: Latest from John Smith's Stadium

Have your say

Huddersfield Town welcome Arsenal to the John Smith's Stadium in the Premier League.

Chris Lowe had a high temperature earlier in the week and only returned to training on Thursday.

But the left back is expected to be available.

So, too, is Jonathan Hogg after missing last weekend’s defeat at Chelsea with a back strain.

Isaac Mbenza is out for five to six weeks after tearing his calf at Stamford Bridge, while Danny Williams (knee) and Abdelhamid Sabiri (shoulder) remain out.

Erik Durm, yet to feature under Jan Siewert, is available after a foot problem.