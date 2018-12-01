Huddersfield Town v Brighton: Latest from John Smith's Stadium

Huddersfield Town welcome Brighton to the John Smith's Stadium in the Premier League.

Team news: Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen returns after a one-game ban and is likely to come in for Terence Kongolo, who is rated by David Wagner as “less than 50-50” to be fit after receiving a knock to his leg in last weekend’s victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers. Laurent Depoitre is also a major doubt with a groin problem, while Chris Lowe remains out with a shoulder injury.

Last six games: Huddersfield Town DLLWDW, Brighton & Hove Albion.

Referee: M Oliver (Northumberland).

Last time: Huddersfield Town 2 Brighton & Hove Albion 0; December 9, 2017; Premier League. Two first half goals from Steve Mounie, his first since the opening day, earned a precious three points for the Terriers, who had lost their previous four games.

Key opposition player: Glenn Murray. At 35-years-old, the striker is very much into the autumn of his career but the goals continue to flow. Only Sergio Aguero and Patrick Aubameyang have netted more in the Premier League than Murray’s seven this term.

Talking point: Two of the more commanding home performances of David Wagner’s reign came in beating Brighton, 3-1 in 2016-17 and 2-0 last term. Can Town make it a hat-trick for the German today?