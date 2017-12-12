Huddersfield Town v Chelsea: Repeat surprise on ‘big six’ giant can aid Town’s escape

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN have something pretty special going on at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Not just in terms of results, where four victories and 14 points from eight outings represents a return that only Everton outside the top six can better.

But off the pitch, too, with the Terriers rightly earning plaudits for a vibrant and energetic atmosphere that is proving a welcome antidote to the often sterile world of the Premier League.

The cardboard ‘clappers’, handed out free before every game to supporters, might not be to everyone’s taste. A quick scan of social media quickly confirms that much.

There can, though, be little doubt that these little contraptions are helping create a buzz that the players are tapping into each and every time they step out in front of their own fans.

Manchester United's Antonio Valencia (left) and Huddersfield Town's Tom Ince battle for the ball

“It is definitely easier for us to play at home,” admitted Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen ahead of Chelsea’s first visit to Town’s home of 23 years.

“Our fans and the atmosphere mean this is not a nice place to come and visit. We are a very aggressive team, so that is what we want. You need a good home and that is what we are building.”

Town, of course, have already claimed one major scalp on home soil this term after Manchester United were beaten 2-1 in October.

These games are why we worked so hard all last season. We wanted to come up against these types of teams. Huddersfield captain Tommy Smith

Another three points tonight at the expense of Antonio Conte’s men would, on recent history, represent a major step towards the season’s target of staying up.

In the past five seasons, 14 of the 15 relegated sides claimed one win or less in a dozen meetings with the ‘Big Six’ of the two Manchester clubs, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

Only Newcastle United in the freakish season that saw Leicester City lift the title, Chelsea slip to tenth and Liverpool finish eighth, buck that trend of dominance by the elite against relegated clubs.

Huddersfield Town's (left-right) Laurent Depoitre, Steve Mounie, Christopher Schindler, Mathias Jorgensen, Rajiv van La Parra, Danny Williams and Elias Kachunga celebrate their win over Manchester United (Pictures: PA)

Taking their own tally of victories to two from half-a-dozen meetings with the current top six will not be easy but the Terriers will not lack for confidence, with even the recent defeats to Manchester City and Arsenal giving the squad heart.

“The performance against City was great but the result wasn’t to be,” said captain Tommy Smith about the narrow 2-1 loss late last month that was followed a few days later by a 5-0 defeat at the Emirates Stadium.

“That happens in football, you don’t always get what you deserve. Same against Arsenal. Okay, in the end we lost heavily, but for 68 minutes we were in the game (at 1-0 down).

“These games are why we worked so hard all last season. We wanted to come up against these types of teams.”

Chelsea are likely to head north in a mood similar to that of a wounded beast following Saturday’s derby loss at West Ham United.

Antonio Conte admitted in the wake of the London Stadium defeat that his side’s title defence had “never got started”.

Pep Guardiola’s side triumphing in the Manchester derby a day later merely confirmed the Italian’s gloomy assessment, the gap between the reigning champions and City now standing at a colossal 14 points.

“We can’t think about what Conte says,” said Tom Ince, who has gone 29 top-flight games without a goal after netting on his Crystal Palace debut in 2014. “We just have to play our own game. The three points (against Brighton last weekend) gives us big confidence to take in to Chelsea.

“We are going to come out and fight.

“We are not going to roll over for Chelsea and, hopefully, we can catch them on the break and cause an upset.

“It is another challenge. A big, big team coming to the John Smith’s and, most of all, we have to enjoy it. If we cause an upset, then great.”

Chelsea’s visit means Town will have faced all of the ‘Big Six’ by 10pm tonight. Only Tottenham Hotspur, 3-0 up inside 23 minutes, have outclassed Wagner’s men but, nevertheless, the Yorkshire side have lost four of five meetings with the elite since promotion.

Asked about his side’s record against the top clubs yesterday, Wagner replied: “In Germany, we have Bayern Munich and yet here in England it is Bayern Munich times six. That makes things difficult.”

Jorgensen, however, is harbouring only positive thoughts ahead of tackling the champions.

“You can argue for and against whether it is a good time to play Chelsea,” said the Danish international. “They will be more hungry for points (after losing to West Ham).

“You can say they don’t slip up that often. But it will be up to us to make it a bad game for them. Apart from Spurs, all the teams have struggled coming here due to the aggression that we show, the togetherness and the confidence we get from the fans.”

Last six games: Huddersfield Town WLLLLW, Chelsea WDWWDL.

Referee: A Marriner (West Midlands).

Last time: Huddersfield Town 2 Chelsea 3; October 1, 1983; Division Two.