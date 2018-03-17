Huddersfield Town v Crystal Palace: Latest from John Smith's Stadium

Have your say

Huddersfield Town could go a long way to securing their Premier League future today with victory over fellow strugglers Crystal Palace.

A win for David Wagner's team would move them seven points clear of Palace - who occupy the last relegation spot - with seven games remaining.

Huddersfield midfielder Danny Williams has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after breaking an ankle.

But Elias Kachunga is available for the first time since damaging knee ligaments in December, while Philip Billing is also fit.

