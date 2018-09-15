Huddersfield Town v Crystal Palace: Wagner confident Town can cope with talismanic Zaha

MANAGER David Wagner has hailed the “trust and belief” that characterises his relationship with Huddersfield Town chairman Dean Hoyle, who earlier this week said the German will remain in charge even if the club is relegated this term.

“Every manager likes to hear this even if it is not totally new,” said Wagner about the ringing endorsement from Hoyle. “He said this last season as well. Everyone knows our relationship is based on trust and belief in each other.

“We can all make mistakes and judge a situation wrong. That is life. If it does not happen too often that is good as is knowing what to do if you have done something wrong.

“This is how we work together for three years. He knows as well that I will never leave this club during a season and will respect my contract. This is based on both sides. That he said this is a little bit more important for everyone else rather than for me because this will not change how desperate I am – and how big my desire is – to help this club make further steps. Even though each further step is harder, I know there are some further steps to go.”

Today brings Crystal Palace and, more than likely, Wilfried Zaha to the John Smith’s Stadium.

Zaha missed the Eagles’ last outing, a defeat to Southampton, but he is expected to be fit to face the Terriers.

With Palace having lost all 10 of the games in which the 25-year-old winger did not start in 2017-18 that could be seen as something of a blow for Huddersfield.

Wagner, however, instead prefers to point to Town’s opening-day win at Selhurst Park last season as proof Palace can be beaten even when their talisman plays.

Asked if he had any special plans to deal with Zaha’s threat, Wagner replied: “No, but I am pretty sure he (Zaha) will play. Just like James Tomkins.

“They are both top quality players, but both of them were on the grass when we played Crystal Palace on the first day of last season, and we were successful.

“They were on the grass when we lost here at home as well. Both are top quality Premier League players. For sure, Crystal Palace are better with them than without them.

“But even with them playing our aim is the same – we would like to perform at our best and get this first win as quick as we can.”

Wagner, who enjoyed a rare holiday to Cornwall for a couple of days during the international break, will today lock horns with Roy Hodgson. He added: “Roy is a legend of English football. Though I cannot imagine still being a manager at 71.”