Huddersfield Town v LiverFight for vital win will not jeopardise friendship

THE friendship between David Wagner and Jurgen Klopp is famously the closest in the Premier League and yesterday their respective assessments of what Liverpool can expect tonight at Huddersfield Town could not have been more in tune.

“Huddersfield is a special place and the whole city fights for the league,” said Jurgen Klopp. “They don’t expect brilliant football, they expect a proper fight and that is what Huddersfield Town is ready to deliver. We need to deliver as well.”

David Wagner, best man at Klopp’s wedding, was equally emphatic about what lays in store for the Reds at a sold-out John Smith’s Stadium.

“We will fight for every yard in this stadium to cause them the biggest problem they can ever have,” pledged the Terriers chief.

If the two managers are to be believed, the stage is set for an almighty scrap in front of the live BT Sport cameras.

The broadcaster will be hoping Wagner is as good as his word, as this means the watching viewers at home could be in for a classic as Town look to add Liverpool to the scalp of Manchester United that was claimed earlier in the season.

Huddersfield could certainly do with a lift after a six-game winless run that has left Wagner’s men hovering just above the dropzone in the most concertinaed bottom half of a Premier League table for a long, long time.

Six points separate the bottom 11 teams, meaning another couple of defeats this week – Town head to Old Trafford on Saturday – could dump Yorkshire’s sole top-flight representative into the bottom three for the first time since reclaiming their place at the top table of English football.

It isn’t just the hosts, however, looking to give their season a lift tonight with Liverpool having been knocked out of the FA Cup by West Bromwich Albion last weekend, five days after suffering a shock 1-0 loss at bottom club Swansea City.

“Liverpool have lost two games in a row and look vulnerable at the minute,” added Wagner, who has reiterated that the Terriers’ recruitment work was over for the month. “Does that mean we will be successful? No. Does that mean we have a chance? Absolutely.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (left) and Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner embrace after the final whistle during the Premier League match at Anfield earlier this season (Picture: Dave Howarth/PA Wire)

“If there is a chance, we will be there to grab it with both hands. The thing we learn from the first game (at Anfield, when Town lost 3-0) is not to make easy mistakes. We conceded soon after half-time and it was avoidable.

“When I compare Liverpool away to Manchester United at home, that was the biggest difference. We did not make big individual mistakes against Man United and went in front.

“Mentally, we have to be strong enough from the first to the final whistle.”

Klopp, for his part, is desperate for his good friend to keep Huddersfield in the top flight. He is equally adamant, though, that this will not be achieved on the back of points taken off Liverpool.

Asked if Wagner could emulate Burnley manager Sean Dyche in keeping his newly-promoted side up this year before pushing on and making the top half of the table Town’s habitat next time around, Klopp replied: “I don’t think Huddersfield are long enough in the Premier League to be able to compare them.

“I think if you compare the differences Burnley has between those of Huddersfield it is maybe like between us and Burnley. It is a big difference because they are only one year in the Premier League.

“It is always possible (for Huddersfield to stay up and build), unfortunately from our point of view they have to do it without any points from Liverpool. We have our own targets and for those we need three points.”

Tonight may only be Liverpool’s second visit to Town’s home for a competitive fixture but Klopp did bring his side for a friendly two summers ago that was won 2-0 by the Premier League club.

So relaxed was the atmosphere surrounding the clash that Klopp broke with usual managerial convention by visiting Wagner’s office before the game and not just afterwards, as is the norm. It is unlikely there will be a repeat tonight as Huddersfield look to avenge the loss at Anfield.

“It is different and special,” said Wagner, when asked about taking on his good friend. “We have a friendship and relationship that is extraordinary. It is not only between him and me but between our families as well.

“There is no secret about that. But at 8pm, this doesn’t matter. It is all about Huddersfield and Liverpool.

“We are both in situations where we really need the points. Liverpool can have all the points in the Premier League but not at Huddersfield. That is our aim and we need every single voice in the stadium to help us.

“As friends, we speak all the time about the Premier League, about opponents, individual players. That is the nature when your best friend is in the same division and country.

“Sometimes, we played opponents that Liverpool had played a week earlier and, of course, we spoke about them. But not this week.”

Last six games: Huddersfield Town DLWLLD, Liverpool WWWWLL.

Referee: K Friend (Leicestershire).

Last time: Huddersfield Town 0 Liverpool 2; December 12, 1999; FA Cup.