Huddersfield Town v Newcastle United: Latest from John Smith's Stadium

Huddersfield Town welcome Newcastle United to the John Smith's Stadium in the Premier League.

Aaron Mooy will miss only his second game of the season after scans confirmed a tear in his right knee, an injury that will keep the Australian out until the New Year.

Tommy Smith is also out until january after tearing his right hamstring in the same game as Mooy suffered his injury, last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at Arsenal.

Philip Billing returns from a one-game ban and is likely to come in for Mooy. Terence Kongolo (knee) and Jonathan Hogg (groin) are doubts. Abdelhamid Sabiri is out until February following surgery on his collarbone.