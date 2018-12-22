Huddersfield Town v Southampton: Latest from John Smith's Stadium

Huddersfield Town face Southampton in the Premier League desperate for an early Christmas present and three points.

Team news: Steve Mounie returns after a three-game ban and is likely to go straight back into the starting XI as David Wagner looks to improve his side’s poor goalscoring form. Otherwise, Town are likely to field the same side that lost last weekend at home to Newcastle United with Aaron Mooy, Danny Williams and Tommy Smith all out until the New Year. Rajiv Van la Parra returned to training for a couple of days earlier this week after being out with a back problem.

Last six games: Huddersfield Town DWLLLL, Southampton LDDLLW.

Referee: S Attwell (Warwickshire).

Last time: Huddersfield Town 0 Southampton 0; August 26, 2017; Premier League. The Terriers continued their unbeaten start to life among the elite, in the process helping David Wagner land the Manager of the Month award for August.

Key opposition player: Danny Ings. Judging by last week’s win over Arsenal, new manager Ralph Hasenhuttl clearly wants his players to get the ball in the box from wide areas and the former Burnley man can be the big beneficiary.

Talking point: Huddersfield have failed to score in 11 of 17 home league games in 2018. Can the Terriers bring the curtain down on 2018 at the John Smith’s Stadium with some much needed goals.