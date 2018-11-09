Huddersfield Town v West Ham: Wagner aiming to break Town mould with back-to-back victories

Huddersfield are chasing back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time in over nine months when they host West Ham on Saturday.

The Terriers clinched their first league victory of the season against Fulham on Monday to climb off the foot of the table and boss David Wagner is determined to follow that up with another three points.

"This is now our next target," said Wagner, who will pick from a full-strength squad following Danny Williams' return from a knee injury. "It's a difficult one. We know West Ham are a very good side."

The German added: "On the back of Monday and this togetherness we have, I have the confidence that it's possible to be successful again.

"Everybody knows how important back-to-back wins are in the Premier League. We only did it twice last season and now we have another chance in front of our home crowd."

Huddersfield won their first two league games last season - against Crystal Palace and Newcastle - and beat Bournemouth and West Brom in successive fixtures last February.