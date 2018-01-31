Huddersfield Town were prepared for a worrying run, insists Collin Quaner

These are tough times for Huddersfield Town, who in losing to Liverpool on Tuesday night started a year with four straight league defeats for the first time in 30 years.

No Terriers fan of a certain vintage will need reminding what happened next in 1988, with relegation from the old Second Division confirmed with four games still remaining.

Malcolm Macdonald’s side, also beaten 10-1 at Manchester City that season, were already adrift at the foot of the table even before the quartet of defeats to start the year, so parallels with this season’s run are perhaps unfair.

There is, though, no hiding the sense that Huddersfield’s first Premier League campaign is drifting horribly.

Not only have results been poor, David Wagner’s men are now winless in seven outings. But recent performances have been below the standard required at this level, particularly when losing to West Ham United and Stoke City last month.

Life isn’t about to get any easier, either, with a trip to Manchester United this Saturday.

“We have to focus on the things that made us strong,” said Collin Quaner to The Yorkshire Post. “Forget the Liverpool game and focus on Manchester United.

“It is our next chance to change things. A new day, a new chance. For sure, it won’t be easy but we have already shown (by beating United at home) that all things are possible.

“We still believe we can survive, of course. That is 100 per cent still our goal. I am still confident we can stay in the league.”

A quick glance at the remaining 13 fixtures shows there is scope for a Town revival.

The next four visitors to the John Smith’s Stadium are Bournemouth, Swansea City, Crystal Palace and Watford. All are eminently winnable, as is the trip to West Bromwich Albion later this month.

Nevertheless, Huddersfield have to rediscover the belief and spirit that characterised those early weeks and months back among the elite – a point Quaner, who pushed his case for a start at Old Trafford with a lively cameo from the bench against Jurgen Klopp’s men, acknowledges.

“The most important thing is that we knew from the beginning that the Premier League is not easy,” said the German striker, signed a little over a year ago from FC Union Berlin for £500,000.

“This sort of run can happen. Liverpool did not go for us. The first goal was a little bit unlucky. The shot deflected (off Philip Billing) and once behind it is always hard.

“We started well this season but there was going to be a period of time when we had to take some defeats, even in a row.

“By knowing this was coming towards us, that helps us deal with this. We are prepared for it.”