Huddersfield Town will sell before they buy again in January

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN manager Danny Cowley has confirmed that some out-of-favour players must leave the club before he re-enters the transfer market.

Cowley handed full debuts to three new signings in defenders Richard Stearman and Harry Toffolo and loan winger Emile Smith Rowe in Saturday’s hard-fought goalless draw with Championship high-fliers Brentford, while a fourth in midfielder Andy King came on from the bench late on.

Danny Cowley: Huddersfield Town manager will not jeopardise the club's sustainability. (PIcture: Tony Johnson)

In an ideal world, Cowley would still like to bring in a couple more players before the deadline on Friday, January 31, but any movement is dependent on outward movement first.

Last week, record signing Terence Kongolo joined Fulham on loan for the remainder of the season and the deal could be turned into a permanent one if the Dutchman impresses at Craven Cottage.

Town are also keen to move on the likes of wingers Adama Diakhaby and Isaac Mbenza.

Cowley, who praised man-of-the-match Stearman for a ‘flawless performance’ against Brentford, said: “We have to be fair to the football club. It is a healthy budget; we have just got to get better value out of it.

“What we have to try and do is move one or two out before we move anybody in. We would like to do more business and we have total clarity in what positions and profiles of players we would want to be in, but we are respectful to the football club as we must have sustainability.

“We have seen a lot of clubs, especially in the Championship, that have got caught up in FFP (Financial Fair Play) and those issues.”

Cowley also acknowledged that Toffolo’s addition from his former club Lincoln City has irked some Red Imps supporters and he understands their emotions.

“Toffs will be a good signing for us. I respect Lincoln and the supporters,” he added.

Huddersfield Town's Richard Stearman with Christopher Schindler. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

“I don’t do social media, but I think my daughter has been a bit tearful and upset by some social media and maybe some nasty things said in the playground, but this is the world we live in. We understand football and what it means to supporters. When you leave and take players from that club, then people get upset.”

