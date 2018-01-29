Huddersfield Town will turn around poor form - Wagner

DAVID WAGNER insists Huddersfield Town will come through their current dip in results - and sees tomorrow night’s clash with Liverpool as the ideal chance to get the club’s season going again.

The Terriers have not won in six games and sit just two points above the relegation zone. Yorkshire’s sole top flight representative were also held to a draw by Championship strugglers Birmingham City in the FA Cup on their last outing.

With Liverpool and a trip to Manchester United to come this week, Town could find themselves dragged deeper into trouble by 5pm on Saturday.

Wagner, however, refuses to be downbeat and believes a change of fortune lays just around the corner.

“We knew this could happen,” he said today. “We didn’t want to have this sort of run but we had a similar period in November (when Town lost four in a row) and we turned it round because we did what we have to do now - focus on ourselves.

“Tomorrow is a great opportunity in front of our home crowd and this is exactly what we have to do. We should not get carried away after this period when we have not had the results that we wanted.”

Liverpool have lost two games. I watched Swansea and saw similarities to our game when we beat Manchester United. David Wagner

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds will head to the John Smith’s Stadium still smarting from Saturday’s FA Cup exit at home to West Bromwich Albion.

Wagner added: “Liverpool have lost two games. I watched Swansea and saw similarities to our game when we beat Manchester United.

“A lot of details have to go in your favour - scoring the first goal, being really on it and the opposition not being at their best.

“We had the same here against Man United. Now, we have seen West Brom win. I was very impressed because this was at Anfield, which is not the easiest place to go.”

Terence Kongolo has recovered from the knock suffered against Birmingham and trained today. Danny Williams, however, is a doubt with a dead leg suffered against the Blues.