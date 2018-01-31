Huddersfield Town winger Joe Lolley makes switch to Nottingham Forest

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN winger Joe Lolley has joined Nottingham Forest on a permanent deal.

Lolley has struggled to make an impact in the Premier League for Town in the top-flight this season and has made just two starts in the top-flight - against Leicester City and West Ham, with the former Kidderminster man scoring a goal against the latter.

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough are trying to beat the transfer deadline to sign Huddersfield Town defender Martin Cranie.

Cranie has been well down the pecking order at Huddersfield since they won promotion to the Premier League.

The 31-year-old has only made three Premier League appearances for Huddersfield this season and Terriers boss David Wagner is willing to let the versatile defender to move on to pastures new.