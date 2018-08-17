Jorgensen to miss Huddersfield Town trip to champions

Huddersfield defender Mathias Jorgensen has been ruled out of Sunday’s Premier League game at Manchester City.

Centre-half Jorgensen sustained a muscle injury during training this week and will play no part at the Etihad Stadium, while key midfielder Jonathan Hogg is doubtful due to a hip problem.

We have Jon Stankovic. We have players who can play in different formations. We will find a solution. David Wagner

Denmark international Jorgensen will be sidelined for up to seven days and Hogg will be monitored, head coach David Wagner confirmed.

“At the start of the week all 23 players were healthy and available,” Wagner said.

“But then ‘Zanka’ (Jorgensen) got a muscle injury in training, so he will miss the game on Sunday. Jonathan Hogg is doubtful with a slight hip problem.”

In Jorgensen’s absence, Jon Gorenc Stankovic could make his first appearance since March 2017.

The Slovenia Under-21 international, who missed the whole of last season due to a serious knee injury, would be a straight swap, but Terence Kongolo could be switched to a central defensive role and provides an alternative option.

“We have Jon Stankovic. We have players who can play in different formations. We will find a solution,” Wagner said.

“I have a lot of things to think about and I’m happy I have a competitive squad.”

City needed a late Raheem Sterling goal to clinch a 2-1 win at the John Smith’s Stadium in November last year, while the Terriers battled their way to a goalless draw at the Etihad in May.

The point Wagner’s side gained that day proved vital in their survival fight, three days before a 1-1 draw at Chelsea secured them another season in the top flight.

“We know, and we have the experience, that in these games, even against these top teams, you can get a result,” Wagner said.

“Not often, but sometimes, and we fight for the sometimes. Hopefully it is on Sunday.”

Town could not have had a tougher start to the Premier League campaign following last week’s 3-0 home defeat to Chelsea and Wagner does not feel City will be that much weaker without Kevin De Bruyne, whose knee injury will keep him sidelined for three months.

“I’m not worried about it,” Wagner said. “I feel sorry for Kevin that he’s injured after his great World Cup, but I’m not worried if he’s available or not.

“I think more about how I solve the situation that we will miss ‘Zanka’ (Jorgensen) on Sunday.”

Wagner confirmed both defender Erik Durm, a summer signing from Borussia Dortmund, and midfielder Danny Williams (ankle) have targeted the Carabao Cup clash against Stoke on August 28 for possible comebacks.

The Town boss also confirmed both Elias Kachunga and Collin Quaner remain part of his plans despite being omitted from his squad last week.