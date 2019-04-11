Lack of expectation offers Huddersfield Town chance to play with freedom at Tottenham Hotspur

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN head coach Jan Siewert believes his side can go to Tottenham Hotspur’s new £1bn stadium this weekend and play with freedom.

The Terriers are counting down the days until the end of this most desperate season, relegation having been confirmed last month.

Huddersfield Town manager Jan Siewert. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

But Saturday will bring a trip to savour, as Yorkshire’s sole top flight representative head to N17 as only the third team to visit English football’s newest and most spectacular venue.

“We are trying to build up some momentum,” said Siewert, who revealed today Isaac Mbenza missed training through illness.

“It is not easy, when you look at who we play next. But this is our ambition. The work comes first.

“No-one is expecting something from us. Everyone is expecting something from them. We can go there and be free to give our best.”

Town have five more games as a Premier League club before returning to the second tier.

Siewert, appointed in January, admits one eye has to be on the Championship during the next few weeks.

“I have to find time to think about next season,” he said. “That is normal, because I am preparing the players.

“I watched last night in the Championship. It makes me aware of the football there.

That is important. There is not enough time at the moment but this is normal.

“Each year in the Championship has been different. The teams dominated this year are different to the teams who dominated last year. That is interesting to see.”