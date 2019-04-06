Latest: Huddersfield Town 1 Leicester City 2 - relegated Terriers struggling

Huddersfield Town, already relegated from the Premier League, found themselves trailing to Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Town made one change with Jon Stankovic replacing Juninho Bacuna in midfield. Harry Maguire was due to return from suspension for Leicester but was missing due to his fiancee giving birth to daughter Lillie in midweek so their only change saw central defender Caglar Soyuncu stepping in for hip injury victim Northern Ireland’s Jonny Evans.

Huddersfield Town manager Jan Siewert

Town made a bright start but former Foxes goalkeeper Ben Hamer made the first meaningful saves, blocking a low cross from Harvey Barnes and then the follow-up from James Maddison.

The Foxes took a 24th minute lead when Tielemans fired home from outside the area after Jamie Vardy had mis-kicked Maddison’s low corner into the path of Wes Morgan, whose shot was blocked out to the Belgian, who struck inside Hamer’s right-hand post..

After a shaky spell, Town regrouped and a goalbound chip from Alex Pritchard was headed for a corner by Soyuncu after Kasper Schmeichel had rushed from his goal.

Left-back Ben Chilwell fired afoot over the bar as Aaron Mooy tried to close him down and Gray burst through the middle only to be denied by the legs of Hamer at the expense of a corner.

Leicester were proving the slicker side and Hamer did well to palm the ball away after Jamie Vardy found space down the left and saw his cross deflect goalwards off Christopher Schindler.

Jamie Vardy extended Leicester’s lead to 2-0 three minutes after the restart when he tapped in from close range.

Soyuncu then brought down Huddersfield striker Karlan Grant in the penalty area in the 52nd minute for their first spot-kick of the season, which Aaron Mooy converted to halve the deficit.