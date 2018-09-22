Leicester City 3 Huddersfield Town 1: Errors prove costly for Terriers

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN slumped to a fourth defeat in six Premier League outings and had only themselves to blame.

Three errors by the Terriers led to three goals for Leicester City, who had fallen behind inside four minutes to Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen’s first goal for the Yorkshire club.

David Wagner’s men played well in parts and created chances, most notably when Laurent Depoitre was played through just after the hour mark when the score was level at 1-1.

But a lack of killer instinct up front together with some basic errors from those in red and black meant the Foxes took the points.

The first of those costly mistakes came when Erik Durm, as the last man, was caught in possession ten yards inside the home side’s half.

James Maddison then began a lightning quick break that punished Town as Jamie Vardy released Kelechi Iheanacho.

He made no mistake with a drilled left foot drive that went beyond Jonas Lossl.

Leicester’s second came on 65 minutes and, again, it was Town who gifted their hosts the chance via a clumsy foul from Adama Diakhaby 25 yards from goal.

Maddison duly took advantage with a free-kick that flew over the wall and into the net despite Lossl getting a hand to the ball.

After going ahead through Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen from a long throw by Philip Billing in the fourth minute, it was a desperately disappointing turn of events made worse by the Terriers wasting a golden chance just moments before Maddison’s strike.

A lovely through ball from Rajiv Van la Parra released Laurent Depoitre but he allowed Harry Maguire to get back and take the ball off the Belgian’s toe.

Huddersfield’s miserable day was completed 15 minutes from time when another misplaced pass - this time from Van la Parra - gifted possession to the hosts on halfway.

Vardy made no mistake, racing clear of the defence before dinking a shot over Lossl.