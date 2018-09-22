Leicester City 3 Huddersfield Town 1: Latest from Terriers

Have your say

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN went in level at the break despite taking an early lead through Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen.

The Terriers went ahead inside four minutes. A long throw by Philip Billing, a weapon David Wagner has increasingly turned to this term, caused sufficient problems for the City defence that Wilfred Ndidi, under pressure from Laurent Depoitre, was unable to clear.

Jorgensen swooped inside the six yard box and fired into the net.

Leicester’s response came 14 minutes later via a lightning quick break after Erik Durm, as the last man, had been caught in possession inside the home half.

Jamie Vardy led the charge and he then slipped Kelechi Iheanacho through, the Foxes striker drilling a low shot beyond Jonas Lossl.

Vardy went close to putting the hosts ahead with a volley from a clever free-kick by James Maddison, while at the other end Depoitre headed wide.

Leicester edged in front via Maddison on 66 minutes, before Vardy grabbed a third goal.