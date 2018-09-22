Leicester City v Huddersfield Town: Latest from Terriers

Have your say

Huddersfield Town travel to Leicester City in the Premier League this afternoon.

Jonathan Hogg returns from a three-game ban but Ramadan Sobhi is still out with a knee injury.

The Egyptian has a slim chance of being back before the international break, otherwise the home clash with Liverpool on October 20 is pencilled in as his return.

Erik Durm returns to the squad after sitting out last weekend’s defeat at home to Crystal Palace with a kick to the back sustained in training on the eve of the match.