Liverpool striker on radar as Huddersfield Town allow Ramadan Sobhi out on loan

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN winger Ramadan Sobhi has joined Egyptian club Al-Ahly on loan for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old joined the Terriers in the summer for £5.7m from Stoke City but he has made just four appearances from the bench.

The last of those came in the 1-0 defeat at home to Newcastle United on December 15.

With Rajiv Van la Parra also expected to complete his loan switch to Middlesbrough, David Wagner appears to be clearing the decks before the January window opens with Town needing definite reinforcements.

The Terriers chief, linked with Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke, was unwilling to talk about potential targets today at his pre-match press briefing for the trip to Fulham, instead saying: “This is too big a game to discuss transfers. That has to be our focus.”

England and Liverpool's Dominic Solanke is reportedly wanted by Huddersfield Town