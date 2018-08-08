Malone leaves Huddersfield as Williams joins Reds

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN left-back Scott Malone has joined Championship outfit Derby County for an undisclosed fee.

The move arrives just 13 months after the former Fulham player joined Town on a three-year deal – with an option of a fourth year.

Malone’s performances at Craven Cottage, where his displays in 2016-17 earned him places in both the EFL and PFA’s Championship Teams of the Year, earned him a move to Yorkshire, but the 27-year-old failed to establish himself in the top-flight with Town.

Malone made 22 league appearances for Town, incorporating 10 starts for Town, who have brought in Borussia Dortmund left-back Erik Durm this summer and another left-sided defensive option in Terence Kongolo.

Malone’s move follows the recent £10m sale of Tom Ince to Stoke City.

On Malone’s sale, head coach David Wagner said: “We would like to thank Scott for all his hard work over the course of last season and wish him the very best for the future.

“Recent arrivals have meant that we can’t give Scott the amount of playing time he would like this season and when the opportunity to join Derby came about, the deal made sense for everyone.”

Another Town player to exit on Wednesday was teenage defender Jordan Williams, who joined Barnsley for an undisclosed fee.

The 18-year-old has penned a four-year contract, becoming head coach Daniel Stendel’s third summer signing.

Stendel said: “Jordan will bring something a bit different to the squad and I am happy to have him in my side.

“He’s very fast and clever, this is the type of player that can play how we want to play and by signing a long contract he has committed to our project here.

“We know he will come in and work hard and learn our style.”

The former England youth defender played on loan at Bury last season.

Chief Executive Gauthier Ganaye said: “Jordan has chosen to join us and we’re really happy with that. He joins at a time where there is competition for places and he’s looking forward to that. He’s a young player that has gone out and searched for Football League experience, so we kept an eye on his progress and we’re now really pleased to have signed him.”