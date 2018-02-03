Manchester United 2 Huddersfield Town 0: Old Trafford player ratings

The Yorkshire Post’s chief football writer Richard Sutclffe delivers his player ratings after Huddersfield Town slipped to defeat at Manchester United in the Premier League.

Lossl 7

Good early save to deny Lingard. Also got down smartly to keep out Sanchez in the first half. Saved Sanchez penalty only for the Chile international to fire in the rebound.

Smith 6

Restored to the side at right back, the Terriers captain stuck doggedly to his task. His forays forward down the flank were understandably sporadic but he posed a threat. Brilliant block to deny Sanchez early in the second half. Booked.

Jorgensen 7

Caught napping to present Lingard with a first half chance but Lossl spared his blushes. Otherwise, though, ‘Zanka’ had a habit of tending to be in the right place at the right time during heavy periods of home pressure.

Schindler 6

Managed a couple of vital clearances as the hosts cranked up the pressure but, phyisally, never quite looked comfortable, as if troubled by a niggling injury. Substituted.

Kongolo 7

Shifted from the central role he played on Tuesday to left back and again impressed. Was a fraction too late in an aerial challenge and smashed into McTominay, prompting Mourinho to race from seat and, with justification, demand a penalty.

Haderjgonaj 7

Moved from his usual right back position into midfield, joining Hogg and Billing in front of the back four. Impressed, both in his closing down and attempts to get forward.

Hogg 6

Ran and ran and ran for the Terriers cause but, as with his team-mates, struggled to make much headway going forward.

Billing 6

Clattered McTominay early on to let him know what the Premier League was all about. Booked later for a foul on Rojo. Substituted soon afterwards.

Quaner 6

Worked hard down the right flank and did produce a lovely cross for Depoitre just before half-time that needed a brave header from Smalling to avert the danger. Too often, though, his distribution was poor.

Van la Parra 6

Incensed Mourinho by going down after what he felt was a foul - only to spring back up 30 seconds later when the ball came his way. Did little else of note attacking-wise. Substituted.

Depoitre 6

Tireless running but was isolated throughout by Town’s need to defend in numbers. Forced to survive on scraps

Substitutes

Mooy (for Billing 33) 6

Brought more control to Town’s midfield after coming off the bench. Moved further forward once Huddersfild were behind

Hefele (for Schindler 59) 5

Cautioned for a foul on Sanchez, who he then later tripped for the penalty.

Ince (for Van la Parra 69) 5

Little chance to make an impact.