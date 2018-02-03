Manchester United v Huddersfield Town: Mourinho wants play to honour Munich victims

manager Jose Mourinho has urged Manchester United to produce a performance today befitting the style of the Busby Babes.

Next Tuesday is the 60th anniversary of the Munich air disaster that claimed 23 lives, including eight players, as Sir Matt Busby’s side returned from a European Cup tie.

A minute’s silence will be held before kick-off against Huddersfield Town, while the players will wear black armbands.

Fans will also congregate outside the Munich plaque on the Old Trafford forecourt from 1.30pm to pay their respects in what has become an annual event at the fixture closest to February 6.

“This is something that was part of my life, or part of my football culture, before I become Manchester United manager,” said Mourinho. “And why? Because it was such a tragedy that stayed in these last 60 years. So, as Manchester United manager, obviously it means much more.

“But I think it belongs to every sportsman as one of the biggest tragedies.

“At the same time, it is also a crucial point in Manchester United’s history – the reaction, the strength, the union after that situation.

“And I think it will be an amazing day to show the respect, to show the passion for the club, the respect for them, the respect for their families and I think it is a day to play well.

“I think it is a day to bring happiness, to bring joy, for people to be together, enjoying their colours, and at the same time with showing all the respect for the people and their families.”

Supporters attending today’s league encounter, which will see Huddersfield bid to become the first newly promoted club to do the double over the Red Devils since the advent of the Premier League era in 1992, will receive a commemorative pack containing a limited-edition book about the disaster, along with a complimentary copy of the matchday programme.

Around 2,000 fans are heading to Munich to pay their respects on Tuesday, while a commemorative service is also scheduled to take place inside Old Trafford.