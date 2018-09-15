Matchday Live: Full-time scores from Huddersfield Town, Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United, Leeds United, Hull City, Rotherham United, Middlesbrough, Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers

Kick-off
Kick-off
0
Have your say

The Premier League and Championship returned today after the international break and it was a busy Saturday.

Premier League

Huddersfield Town 0-1 Crystal Palace

Match report HERE

Championship

Sheffield Wednesday 2-2 Stoke City

Match report HERE

Hull City 2-0 Ipswich Town

Match report HERE

Bristol City 1-0 Sheffield United

Match report HERE

Millwall 1-1 Leeds United

Match report HERE

Norwich 1-0 Middlesbrough

Match report HERE

Rotherham United 1-0 Derby County

Match report HERE

League One

Bradford City 0-2 Charlton

Match report HERE

Walsall 1-4 Doncaster Rovers

Match report HERE

Coventry City 1-0 Barnsley

Match report HERE

National League

Maidstone 0-2 Harrogate Town

Match report HERE

Maidenhead 3-0 FC Halifax Town

Match report HERE

National League North

York City 0-3 Kidderminster

Match report HERE

Bradford Park Avenue 2-3 Altrincham

Match report HERE

Guiseley 3-0 FC United of Manchester

Match report HERE