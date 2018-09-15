Matchday Live: Full-time scores from Huddersfield Town, Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United, Leeds United, Hull City, Rotherham United, Middlesbrough, Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers

The Premier League and Championship returned today after the international break and it was a busy Saturday.
Premier League
Huddersfield Town 0-1 Crystal Palace
Championship
Sheffield Wednesday 2-2 Stoke City
Hull City 2-0 Ipswich Town
Bristol City 1-0 Sheffield United
Millwall 1-1 Leeds United
Norwich 1-0 Middlesbrough
Rotherham United 1-0 Derby County
League One
Bradford City 0-2 Charlton
Walsall 1-4 Doncaster Rovers
Coventry City 1-0 Barnsley
National League
Maidstone 0-2 Harrogate Town
Maidenhead 3-0 FC Halifax Town
National League North
York City 0-3 Kidderminster
Bradford Park Avenue 2-3 Altrincham
Guiseley 3-0 FC United of Manchester