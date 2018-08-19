Mauling by Manchester City will not affect Huddersfield Town’s confidence – Wagner

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN head coach David Wagner insists that his side’s ‘season starts now’ after their tough opening to 2018-19 continued with a heavy 6-1 loss at Manchester City.

After their opening-day 3-0 defeat to Chelsea, the pain was exacerbated for Town at the Etihad Stadium, with Wagner’s side propping up the Premier League table after two matches.

But the German, mindful of Town’s hugely difficult early-season schedule against the champions of the past two seasons in Chelsea and City, insists that there will be no psychological damage. Wagner said: “We are all together on the same page and we will not get driven away by these two defeats.

“We hoped for more, but did not expect more. The season starts now for us with the next home game against Cardiff and the experiences what we had last season where we had heavy defeats to top-six sides as well will help us. What is in front of you is all that counts.”

Meanwhile, Wagner is adamant that the confidence of keeper Ben Hamer – who has conceded nine goals in his opening two matches for Town – has not been hit by the defeats.

The ex-Leicester City player had a difficult afternoon at City and was particularly culpable for the hosts’ killer third goal from Sergio Aguero – on a day when the Argentinian fired a hat-trick.

Huddersfield Town's Terence Kongolo (centre) reacts after scoring an own goal

Wagner, added: “He is a very self-critical guy. He made some mistakes in the game, but he made some great saves as well.”

