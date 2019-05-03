My heart does not want me to sell the club, admits Huddersfield Town owner Dean Hoyle

DEAN HOYLE, Huddersfield Town owner for the past decade, is expecting tomorrow to be “the most emotional day of my life” after confirming the visit of Manchester United will be the last home fixture of his reign.

The Terriers have been sold to Phil Hodgkinson, the founder of legal services firm Pure Business Group and director of Conference North side Southport.

Agreement has been reached for lifelong Town fan Hodgkinson to buy a 75 per cent stake in the club.

Hoyle will retain a minority shareholding once the deal, which is subject to approval from the football authorities, goes through.

“My heart doesn’t want me to sell the club and I believe the Manchester United game will probably be the most emotional day of my life,” said Hoyle, who fought a serious bout of pancreatitis earlier this season that kept him in hospital for four months.

“However, my head is telling me that, after 10 years of total dedication and my recent ill health, I need to do what is right for myself, my family and Huddersfield Town and that is pass the reins to a new chairman who can take our club to a new chapter in its history.”

It has been an open secret in Huddersfield that the club was up for sale.

All manner of parties from around the globe approached Town about a possible deal but Hodgkinson was hand-picked by Hoyle, a hugely popular figure with supporters.

“I have run a full sales process and there was serious interest in the club from around the world,” said the Town chief. “Appointing the correct successor is as important to me and my legacy as everything else I have achieved.

“I have chosen Phil not just because he is an astute businessman with strong desire and determination to succeed, but because as ‘one of our own’ he will always have the club’s best interests at heart.”

Hodgkinson will resign his post at Southport, whose board he joined in September 2017.

He added: “My number one priority is to give every support I can to Jan Siewert in order to make us as good as we can be on the pitch. Our aim is to get back to winning football matches and to put smiles back on the faces of our supporters after a tough season.

“The club has got a very busy summer ahead of it, for sure. But I will be a hands-on owner and fully focused on trying to ensure we get the best start possible to next season.”