Newcastle United 0 Huddersfield Town 0: Smith sees red at St James' Park

JONAS LOSSL helped keep Huddersfield Town level at the break after being reduced to ten men by Tommy Smith’s dismissal.

The Terriers were reduced to ten men after 20 minutes and faced a barrage of pressure against a home side inspired by Miguel Almiron.

Smith had seen red after a wild challenge on Almiron that saw referee Kevin Friend immediately besieged by home players before dismissing the Town captain.

Almiron was involved in most of the first half’s major moments, his pace proving hard to handle.

Newcastle’s record signing struck a post with an audacious chip when the two teams still had 11 men apiece. Rondon then did the same with the follow-up before later bringing a fine save from Jonas Lossl.

The Town goalkeeper also twice denied Almiron a goal on his full debut, the first a fine reflex save and the second seeing Lossl get just enough on the ball as it went through his legs before Chris Lowe cleared.

Lossl saved perhaps his bests ave for two minutes before the interval, Ayoze Perez this time the home player left scratching his head after being denied by the Terriers goalkeeper.