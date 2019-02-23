Newcastle United 2 Huddersfield Town 0: How the players rated

The Yorkshire Post's chief football writer Richard Sutcliffe delivers his player ratings as Huddersfield Town slumped to a 2-0 defeat at Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Huddersfield Town

Lossl 9

Back after missing the last game through illness and he had an inspired first half, saving from Almiron and Rondon. No chance with either goal and but for the Dane this would have been a heavy beating. His save to deny Kenedy’s volley was outstanding.

Smith 3

Outpaced early on by Almiron before the record signing struck a post. Careered into Almiron on 20 minutes and shown a red card.

Jorgensen 5

A busy afternoon for the Dane, who was never given a minute’s rest by the lively Newcastle forward line.

Schindler 5

Brave block denied Longstaff in the first half. Can never be faulted for effort but found Rondon a real handful.

Lowe 5

Spared Lossl’s blushes after the ‘keeper had allowed an Almiron shot to go through his legs, the left back clearing ahead of two onrushing attackers. Couple of useful early deliveries but found it hard to get forward once the visitors were down to ten men.

Bacuna 5

Clattered by Yedlin early on but that did not stop him trying to get forward in support of the attack. Substituted.

Hogg 6

Making his 300th appearance, he anchored a midfield diamond before the reshuffled forced by Smith’s red card. Battled hard to stem the tide of black and white shirts.

Mooy 5

Found it difficult to stamp his usual mark on proceedings, even when Town had plenty of possession early on.

Puncheon 5

On his 400th competitive start, the Crystal Palace loanee had a couple of promising early touches but then had to be sacrificed following Smith’s red card.

Kachunga 5

Recovered from illness to make the starting XI but struggled to make much of an impact. Forced to play deeper following red card.

Depoitre 4

Handed his first start under Jan Siewert but could not apply finishing touch to Lowe cross just after the half-hour despite muscling himself in front of Newcastle marker. Substituted.

Substitutes

Hadergjonaj (for Puncheon 24) 5

Brought on as Siewert had to reshuffled following Smith red card but, like everyone in luminous yellow, he found the going tough.

Billing (for Bancuna 69) 5

Found the going just as tough as anyone in the Terriers midfield.

Mounie (for Depoitre 79) -

Had a chance to get forward late on when Mooy broke on the right but only managed to get into second gear and the chance was gone.