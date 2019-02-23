Newcastle United v Huddersfield Town: Latest from St James' Park

Huddersfield Town travel to Newcastle United with games running out to launch their Great Escape and stay in the Premier League.

Elias Kachunga is a doubt with a bug that kept the forward out of training earlier this week. Jonas Lossl and Chris Lowe missed the Arsenal game a fortnight ago with a similar illness but both are fit to return. Danny Williams remains out but he has returned to training for the first time since suffering a knee injury in December. Isaac Mbenza is out for another month with a torn calf muscle.

Last six games: Newcastle United WWLWLD, Huddersfield Town LDLLLL.

Referee: K Friend (Leicestershire).

Last time: Newcastle United 1 Huddersfield Town 0; March 31, 2018; Premier League. A late strike from Ayoze Perez condemned the Terriers to defeat on an afternoon that saw Elias Kachunga’s season ended by a poor challenge from Kenedy.

Key opposition player: Almiron. Newcastle’s record signing arrived from MLS side Atlanta United shortly before the window closed and the £20.7m Paraguayan has pace to burn.

Talking point: After an encouraging second half against Arsenal a fortnight ago, is this the day Huddersfield finally get that long-awaited victory?