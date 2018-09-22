No negative vibes at Huddersfield, insists boss Wagner

DAVID WAGNER insists the mood at Huddersfield Town remains upbeat despite the club’s start to the season.

In contrast to the past two campaigns, the Terriers have been slow out of the blocks this time around.

Just two points and two goals is Town’s reward from give games but Wagner is adamant his side’s spirit remains very much intact.

“Is the mood negative because of the start of the season?” he asked. “No, absolutely not. We know we should have done better so far.

“We have faced some criticism and we are the only ones who can turn that round. We know performance-wise in the last games we have been solid.

“We are focused on our work and this is how it is. Of course for every team, points and wins help. But it is not the case that we are not confident.

“Our performances were good in the last games. That gives us confidence. We have to perform on this level consistently.”

Leicester City suffered a heavy 4-2 defeat at Bournemouth in their last outing but Wagner is expecting one of his side’s toughest games of the season.

“They are a top class opponent,” added Wagner. “Along with Everton, Leicester are – for me – the teams who have the best individual quality and the best squad apart form the top six. This makes it a tough task.”

Last weekend’s defeat at home to Crystal Palace saw Town slip back into the relegation zone.

“It is very early days,” said the 46-year-old, whose side spent just eight days in the relegation zone last term. “The most important thing is where you are after 38 games.

“I said this last season when we were not in the bottom three.

“Be focused on the important things and be independent from the irrelevant things. And the table is irrelevant at this moment.”