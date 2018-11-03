No question Monday’s game is important for Huddersfield Town, says Wagner

DAVID WAGNER, who will mark his third anniversary as manager of Huddersfield Town by hosting Fulham on Monday night, says he would love to remain in charge for the next three years.

The Terriers prop up the Premier League after taking just three points from their opening ten games.

Nevertheless few would have given Town a chance of even reaching the top flight when Wagner swapped Borussia Dortmund’s reserve team for the John Smith’s Stadium on November 5, 2015.

“If you look back and you see where we started and where we are now I am very humble and glad,” said the Terriers chief.

“I appreciate how I was able to be part of this. We never spoke about the Premier League when I spoke to the chairman (Dean Hoyle) for the first time, but here we are.

“I am very happy to have been manager over the past three years, but I have also been happy to be part of this community in Yorkshire. The community is warm, even if the weather is not.”

Asked if he planned to still be with Huddersfield in November, 2021, Wagner replied: “I would love to be here in three years because it would mean we are still reaching our targets and aims.”

While Yorkshire’s sole top-flight representative wait until Monday to return to action, Newcastle United host Watford today and Cardiff City host Leicester City on what is certain to be an emotional occasion following the death of Foxes owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

Southampton, the other club making up the bottom five, travel to champions Manchester City tomorrow.

Providing results go in Huddersfield’s favour claiming that elusive first victory of the season – and 50th of Wagner’s reign – on Monday could be enough to move out of the bottom three.

“Life will continue after Monday whatever happens,” said Wagner when asked if the clash with the Cottagers fell into the ‘must-win’ category.

“But, yes, it is a very important game on Monday. There is no question about it.

“This first win is massive for us. We have shown a lot of good performances. Not last weekend against Watford, but otherwise the players have shown the right spirit.

“We haven’t won this season so far. This is a big opportunity for us against Fulham. I respect them. I saw them live at Manchester City (on Thursday).

“But this is the moment where we would like to turn it around. One win and everything can look a little different.”