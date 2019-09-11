Persistence was the name of the game in Huddersfield Town’s pursuit of the Cowleys

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN director of football operations David Webb insists that the Terriers were never going to let up in their pursuit of Danny and Nicky Cowley – despite initially being rebuffed by the duo.

READ MORE - Town need to learn fast under Cowleys

Huddersfield Town's new management team Danny, centre, and Nicky Cowley with director of football operations David Webb. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

WATCH - Danny Cowley unveiled as Huddersfield manager

Town’s first bid to lure the pair from Lincoln City to West Yorkshire was rejected by the footballing brothers, but a rethink ensured that persistence finally paid off.

Handed extended responsibility as manager and assistant manager to implement their ethos across the whole club and not solely serve as a head-coaching team, the Cowley’s were convinced that the next step in their career was best served by joining the Terriers, and the club could not be happier.

Webb said: “I would not say it was necessarily a hold-up. We had to do a process and do a shortlist. For me, looking at the club and where it is, you identify key components you are looking for in a head coach.

From our point of view, they were our guys and we were not going to let up. David Webb

“When you are looking to do that, your shortlist becomes very small and there are probably only four or five people within that.

“From that start, Danny and Nicky were always our number one. Not just in terms of their success as football, but as people.

“Huddersfield Town is a working-class, community-based club and they really represent on those values.

“Initially, we identified them early and were aggressive in going after them. We had good discussions, but Danny and Nicky felt they wanted to continue their work at Lincoln. But from our point of view, they were our guys and we were not going to let up.

“Head coach is a role we had before and it was important for Danny to have that clarity of the managerial role. This was quite an important factor.”

As well as working on the tactical and technical side with the players, the Cowley brothers intend to get up close and personal to develop lasting bonds with their squad in the days ahead, with individual meetings planned to help build successful working relationships quickly.

Assistant-boss Nicky Cowley said: “We are very much looking forward to getting a bond with our players and staff. Once you connect with people, that is when you can really start to make changes for the better.

“As well as their football performances, it is important for us to understand what the players are like off the pitch as well – what their lives stand for and look like.”