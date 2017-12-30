Player Ratings: Who was Huddersfield Town's leading man in 0-0 draw with Burnley?

HUDDERSFIELD TOWn added another valuable point to their tally in their bid to remain in the Premier League after being held to a 0-0 draw at home by high-flying Burnley.

Our man Richard Sutcliffe was there and on hand to give his marks out of 10 for each Town player. have a scroll down the page and see if you agree with his marks and post your own thoughts in the comments section at the bottom.

Huddersfield and Burnley battle for possession at the John Smith's Stadium. Picture: PA

Lossl: Safe handling when called upon, while he did well to keep out an Arfield shot after half-time. His distribution was decent, too. Hendrick went down trying to win a penalty but referee ruled Lossl had not touched the Burnley man. 7

Hadergjonaj: Didn’t take into account the swirling wind when trying to play too many long-range passes early on. Did, though, get a vital block on a Barnes effort before half-time. Substituted. 5

Jorgensen: Vital intervention as Barnes cross looked to be on its way to an unmarked Arfield. Walking a disciplinary tightrope after being booked in the 12th minute for scything down Gudmundsson but was calm and composed. 7

Schindler: Found Barnes’ physical approach tough to handle at times. Nevertheless, the German stuck to his task admirably to cap what has been a fantastic year for him. 6

Malone: Did little to push his shout to hold on to the shirt if Lowe is fit. Sloppy in possession and also struggled against Gudmundsson when the Claret got forward down the visitors’ right flank. 6

Mooy: A sign of how Town struggled to get into the game came with how deep the Australian dropped in search of the ball. Even his set-pieces failed to hit the mark. 6

Hogg: Not able to get into his usual rhythm against a Burnley side who hassled and harried anyone in blue and white. 6

Quaner: Unable to match his fine recent displays, though he did have an early shot from 25 yards that was touched over by Pope. Got a votal deflection on a Defour free-kick to ensure there was no repeat of the spectacular goal Burnley scored at Old Trafford. 6

Ince: Failed to make much of an impact, as game passed him by before being substituted early in the second half. Sloppy in possession. 5

Van la Parra: Another in blue and white who struggled to make any impact, far too often being caught in possession. Could have done with looking up once in a while when in possession to see if a team-mate is better placed. 5

Depoitre: Often left isolated but when the ball did come the Belgian striker’s way he was sloppy and wasteful. Had Jorgensen to thank for ensuring this did not lead to a goal in the first half. 6

Substitutes - Smith (for Hadergjonaj 46): Clattered by Arfield in a challenge that deserved a booking. Tried to get forward in support of the attack but often forced back. 6

Lolley (for Ince 54): Some nice touches and spread the play to the flanks neatly at times. Asked more questions of the Burnley defence than most in the home ranks. Booked. 7

Williams (for Quaner 81): Came on to ensure Town saw the game out.