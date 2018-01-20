Player ratings: Who was Huddersfield Town’s leading man in 2-0 defeat at Stoke City?

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN went down 2-0 to Stoke City on Saturday afternoon, dragging them further into the relegation picture in the Premier League.

Stoke City's Xherdan Shaqiri gets in a shot on the Huddersfield goal. Picture: Nigel French/PA

Our man Richard Sutcliffe was on hand at the Britannia Stadium to hand out marks for the Town players. Have a scroll down the list and see if you agree and leave your own thoughts in the comments section at the bottom.

Lossl 7: Couple of shakey moments early on but responded with some fine saves, including an excellent stop from Shaqiri in first half stoppage time. Made two further fine stops after half-time from Shaqiri and Diouf to ensure margin of defeat did not turn embarrassing.

Hadergjonaj 5: Decent cross for Mounie to have Town’s only first half effort on goal but caught upfield for opener. Kept busy down right flank by Stoke and offered little in attack.

Jorgensen 7: Almost caught in possession when playing out from the back early on but responded with an excellent battling display against a physical Stoke frontline.

Schindler 7: Brilliant block to deny Diouf early on and then also denied Choupo-Moting a clear run on goal, earning a clatter on the knee for his troubles. Also left in a heap by Allen, whose late challenge went unpunished.

Malone 5: Up against the lively Bauer and he was asked plenty of questions by the home debutant. Offered little going forward.

Mooy 4: Town’s talisman for so long, the Australian once again looked jaded and in need of a rest. His afternoon was summed up by the attempted cross-field pass that was intercepted in the build-up to Stoke’s second goal.

Hogg 6: Typically industrious in midfield. Rarely held back in a challenge as tried to match the physical hosts but had little support from his team-mates. Sacrificed to make way for a two-man strikeforce. Booked.

Ince 4: Struggled to make any impact on proceedings before being substituted shortly before the hour.

Pritchard 4: Struggled to get into the game, the diminutive midfielder not being helped by how long the ball spent in the air. Substituted.

Van La Parra 4: Fortunate to escape early booking after cynically dragging Bauer to the ground after making a mess of trying to cut out a pass to the full back. Did little else all afternoon.

Mounie 4: Fired wide on the half volley from a Hadergjonaj cross but, otherwise, struggled to make inroads against the Potters defence. Little service but didn’t exactly run himself into the ground, either.

Substitutes – Quaner (for Ince 57) 5: Headed well wide with an opportunity from a free-kick.

Sabiri (for Pritchard 60) 5: Managed one dangerous cross but little else.

Depoitre (for Hogg 79): No chance to make an impact.