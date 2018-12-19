Points are priority over style for ineffectual Huddersfield Town

EVEN for a club with the highly unusual distinction of being promoted to the Premier League with a negative goal difference, Huddersfield Town have struggled on home soil during 2018.

The Terriers are desperate to avoid firing another blank this Saturday when bringing down the curtain on their year at the John Smith’s Stadium against Southampton.

Eleven times in 17 league outings Town have failed to score in front of their own fans. Throw in the FA Cup and that sorry record worsens to a round dozen from 19 games.

Full-back Chris Lowe, however, refuses to be downhearted as Town chase a much-needed pre-festive boost against the Saints.

“We are not feeling sorry for ourselves,” said the German. “We know what we did wrong (in losing last Saturday against Newcastle United).

“We know what we have to do better. The only thing we can do is try to work on all these things to make it better over the next weeks and try to turn it around and get some results.”

Town’s league record on home soil in 2018 cannot be dressed up. Those 17 league outings have yielded just three wins and three draws.

A paltry sum of nine goals, four of which came in the February demolition of Bournemouth, vividly reflects the struggles they have endured on home soil.

It has not been wholly different on the road, the Terriers having taken 11 points from 17 top-flight outings while scoring 11 goals.

But any side with genuine aspirations to stay up has to look to their home form for salvation, which is why Yorkshire’s sole Premier League representative could do with a change of fortune against a Saints side now under the charge of Ralph Hasenhuttl.

“The Southampton game is as big as Newcastle was,” added Lowe, who came close to finding the net last Saturday against the Magpies with a fizzing shot that goalkeeper Martin Dubravka did well to turn away.

“We know that we are in a bad position and we know that wins can help us out of the bottom three,” he added. “It is important we get the win.

“We have to keep believing, but now is the time where we have to pick up points. It does not matter how we play. Getting points on the board is what we have to try in the next few weeks.”