Premier League LIVE: Liverpool and Manchester United beaten to Brazilian wonderkid plus news on Chelsea, Arsenal and Burnley Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey. Juventus join race for Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey, Liverpool and Manchester United miss out on Brazilian star and Chelsea target AC Milan star. Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League. Leeds United owner revives Premier League 2 plan