`

Premier League LIVE: Liverpool and Manchester United beaten to Brazilian wonderkid plus news on Chelsea, Arsenal and Burnley

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey. Credit: Nick Potts/PA Wire
Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey. Credit: Nick Potts/PA Wire
0
Have your say

Juventus join race for Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey, Liverpool and Manchester United miss out on Brazilian star and Chelsea target AC Milan star.

Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League.