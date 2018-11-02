Premier League LIVE: Liverpool rule out move for Arsenal ace, Manchester City lose key man, Chelsea star eyes reunion plus Manchester United update Liverpool are unlikely to sign this Arsenal man when he contract expires in the summer Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Premier League match day is just one day away - and we've got it covered. Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League. Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Jonas Lossl insists there are grounds for optimism