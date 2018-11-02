Premier League LIVE: Liverpool rule out move for Arsenal ace, Raheem Sterling set to commit future to Manchester City plus Manchester United latest

Liverpool are unlikely to sign this Arsenal man when he contract expires in the summer
Liverpool are unlikely to sign this Arsenal man when he contract expires in the summer
0
Have your say

Premier League match day is just one day away - and we've got it covered.

Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League.