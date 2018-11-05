Premier League LIVE: Liverpool suffer transfer blow in race for Arsenal ace, Manchester City star tipped to be world's best plus news on Burnley's injured duo

Liverpool suffer blow in race for Arsenal ace
Liverpool suffer blow in race for Arsenal ace
0
Have your say

Bayern Munich track Arsenal star, Hazard warned against Real Madrid move and Raheem Sterling told he can be the world's best.

Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League.