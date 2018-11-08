Quick repeat show now required from Huddersfield Town, says Laurent Depoitre

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN striker Laurent Depoitre insists there can be no let-up now the club has finally ended their long wait for a Premier League victory.

The Terriers moved off the foot of the table with Monday night’s 1-0 win over Fulham.

David Wagner, mindful of how several decent performances had previously gone unrewarded, told his players to enjoy the taste of victory before attention turned to Saturday’s visit of West Ham United to the John Smith’s Stadium.

“This was an important win,” said Depoitre.

“After 10 games, we did not have a win so we were very happy to finally get the points.

“It was very hard for everyone that we had not won a game. We had played some good games but not got the points. But against Fulham we finally got what we deserved.

We have to take this into the West Ham game. It was important before the international break that we got the win, to lift our confidence. Now we need another. Huddersfield Town’s Laurent Depoitre

“Everyone fought for each other on the pitch and we deserved the points. We never give up, even when going through hard moments.

“Now we have to continue this, starting with another important game on Saturday.

“We are at home again against a team who we have to take points from.

“We will need the same spirit as against Fulham.”

Town were beaten twice by West Ham last season, a 2-0 reverse at the London Stadium in September being followed by a 4-1 humbling four months later.

Since that last meeting, Manuel Pellegrini has succeeded David Moyes as manager and the Hammers will arrive in the West Riding sitting 13th in the table.

“We were happy to win and we celebrated on the night and Tuesday,” added Depoitre, who is still waiting to break his own goalscoring duck this season. “But the focus had to go straight away on to the West Ham game. We must keep working hard. The manager wanted us to enjoy the win because there had been those games when we played well but did not win.

“We had to enjoy that. But now we have to go on a run. This can kick us on. I hope so anyway.

“The crowd had been waiting for this win. They were very happy, just like us. We have to take this into the West Ham game. It was important before the international break that we got the win, to lift our confidence. Now we need another.”