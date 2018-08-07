Screen test versus Liverpool for Huddersfield Town

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN have had three fixtures moved for live broadcast in October and November, after the latest round of picks by Sky Sports and BT Sport were released.

The Terriers home clash with Liverpool remains on the original date of Saturday October 20, but with a 5.30pm kick-off on BT.

Fulham’s visit to the John Smith’s Stadium has also been switched to Monday November 5 for Sky, who will also show the trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers on the new date of Sunday November 25, kick-off 4pm.

Town’s only other date live on TV is Sunday August 19, the trip to Manchester City having previously been selected for broadcast.