Sought-after David Wagner commits future to Huddersfield Town

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN have been handed a massive boost with the news that head coach David Wagner and his coaching staff have signed new three-year deals, which will run until the end of the 2020-21 season.

The German’s feats over a compelling last two years at Town have seen the club follow up Premier League promotion by defying the odds to maintain their top-flight status, all of which has attracted an increasing

number of admirers.

But the 46-year-old has now ended any summer speculation about his future by penning an improved contract.

Wagner had been linked with a number of clubs so far this year, including former club Borussia Dortmund, as well as Premier League rivals Leicester City and

Southampton.

New deal for Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner (Picture:: John Walton/PA Wire)

But following talks with chairman Dean Hoyle, he has elected to commit himself to Huddersfield until the summer of 2021.

“The decision to extend my stay at this club was not a difficult one,” said Wagner.

“The relationship Christoph, Andy and I have with Dean, the rest of the Board, the staff and the supporters is special.

“We’ve achieved some incredible things together in two and a half years and now I’m excited about the future.

“Finally, a message to Huddersfield Town fans everywhere. Thank you for the support you have shown us and the players since I joined the club; it’s been such a big factor in the success we’ve enjoyed.”

It is the second time in just under 12 months that Wagner, who joined Town in November 2015, had signed fresh terms, with his latest deal being reward for another magnificent season.

Last summer, Wagner signed a new two-year-contract on the back of leading Huddersfield into the top-flight for the first time in 44 years.

With Wagner’s latest deal now agreed, Town, who last week appointed Olaf Rebbe as their new sporting director - with former VFL Wolfsburg supremo to officially start work on Friday - will now focus on bringing in some quality new recruits to bolster their squad in preparation for their second Premier League campaign.

The fixtures for the 2018-19 season are released on Thursday, June 14.

Wagner’s coaching team, including assistant head coach Christoph Buehler, have also signed new three-year deals.