The Verdict: Another point brings further Christmas cheer for Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner

THE WAGNER family clearly love Christmas, as was evident from the release via social media of a heart-warming video message for the festive season.

Huddersfield Town manager David, wife Judith, their two daughters and even their pet dog all starred in a video since watched more than 500,000 times, dancing around the tree in the Wagners’ front room and singing along to Jose Feliciano’s electro-pop hit Feliz Navidad.

By the end of this pulsating Boxing Day clash, it was clear the Wagners were not the only ones able to get into the festive groove this holiday season with the Terriers and Stoke City producing their own Christmas cracker.

For much of a pulsating contest it was breathless stuff as play raged from one end to the other and back again.

No fewer than 33 chances were created across 90 action-packed minutes by two teams who, by the full-time whistle, wore the look of two punch-drunk heavyweight boxers at the end of a gruelling 12-round bout.

Tom Ince struck the first blow, firing in from close range to end his four-month wait for a goal in Huddersfield colours.

Ramadan Sobhi hit back with a second-half equaliser to ensure a deserved share of the spoils, but it was the manner in which these two old foes were willing to go toe-to-toe throughout that set this contest apart from much Premier League fare.

There was controversy, too, as referee Anthony Taylor turned down a strong penalty appeal apiece from Town and Stoke, while only video technology could prove conclusively that Jonas Lossl had denied Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting from close range in a first-half goalmouth scramble after two quickfire efforts had been blocked on the line by Jonathan Hogg and Chris Lowe in as many seconds.

“It was a little bit like a basketball game,” said Stoke manager Mark Hughes. “A real to-and-fro game. They are a little open when they lose possession, which probably contributed.”

Wagner, whose side remain 11th in the table, added: “The result was a fair one if we count the clear-cut chances. We were the better team in open play, we played the better football. But Stoke were the better team from set-pieces.

Huddersfield Town's Aaron Mooy (left) and Stoke City's Darren Fletcher battle for the ball at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

“A further point on the board for us is a success. Stoke are an established Premier League side with top quality players and individuals.”

The festive cheer had begun early for the 1,581 fans who had made the long trip to Southampton last Saturday and been promised a pint by Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen in recognition for such loyal support.

Vouchers were handed out at the St Mary’s turnstiles to be redeemed once back at the John Smith’s Stadium when Stoke were in town.

Those who took advantage of Jorgensen’s offer before kick-off were soon toasting their side going ahead. Just 10 minutes had been played when Ince banished for good the unwanted distinction of being the Premier League player with most efforts on goal without finding the net.

It was his 45th attempt of the campaign so there was understandable relief in his celebrations after firing in from six yards out. Ince’s first goal in Town colours, though, owed everything to the tenacity and power of Collin Quaner.

Collecting the ball a couple of yards inside his own half, the German set off down the right flank at pace. Neither Geoff Cameron nor Kevin Whimmer could stop Quaner, who after a quick exchange of passes with Tommy Smith was able to drill a low cross into the six-yard box for Ince to pounce upon.

Quaner’s powerful darts down the right flank quickly became a feature of the afternoon. Had he been able to add a more polished pass or shot on goal at the end of these surging runs then Town would this morning most likely have seven victories to their name from the opening 20 games.

As it was, Ramadan equalised on the hour after excellent play from Joe Allen to set up an enthralling finale that saw both Lossl and Jack Butland tested time and time again.

There were also those two penalty appeals waved away by Taylor as Aaron Mooy was clearly fouled by Allen at one end and then Christopher Schindler tripped Mame Biram Diouf with a stray leg in the Town area.

“This was a clear penalty – I have seen the video footage,” said Wagner about Mooy’s tumble. “Ours was a penalty,” added Hughes, who felt Allen had done nothing wrong when Town’s Australian talisman went to ground.

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner gestures on the touchline at the John Smith's Stadium on Boxing Day. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

Such divergent views are to be expected among managers in such a high stakes league. By full-time, however, both Wagner and Hughes could reflect on a satisfying Boxing Day as Town once again underlined their Premier League credentials against an established member of the elite.

Huddersfield Town: Lossl; Smith, Jorgensen, Schindler, Lowe (Malone 83); Hogg, Mooy; Quaner, Ince, Van la Parra (Lolley 62); Mounie (Depoitre 62). Unused substitutes: Coleman, Cranie, Williams, Hadergjonaj.

Stoke City: Butland; Edwards, Shawcross (Ramadan 32), Zouma, Wimmer; Fletcher (Adam 76), Cameron; Shaqiri (Diouf 65), Allen, Choupo-Moting; Crouch. Unused substitutes: Grant, Berahino, Afellay, Souttar.

Referee: A Taylor (Cheshire).