Tottenham 2 Huddersfield Town 0: Wembley woe for Terriers

TWO goals from Heung-Min Son ensured Huddersfield Town’s unbeaten record at the new Wembley was shattered by Tottenham Hotspur.

The South Korean international netted either side of half-time to cap a fine individual display against the Terriers.

Huddersfield had twice won promotion via a penalty shoot-out under the Arch but any hopes of a third success were pretty much over from the moment the hosts went ahead on 32 minutes.

Tottenham’s opener came after a concerted spell of pressure that had seen Christian Eriksen’s free-kick deflected against a post by Collin Quaner and Harry Kane denied at point blank range by Jonas Lossl.

Heung-Min Son, fittingly, made the breakthrough after being at the heart of all the hosts’ good play in the opening half hour.

Latching on to a through ball from Dele Alli, he glided past Lossl before rolling a shot in off the post as Christopher Schindler raced back on to the line.

Son was in the right place at the right time nine minutes after the restart to head in an exquisite cross from Kane

Moments before Tottenham had doubled their advantage, Hugo Lloris had turned away a piledriver from Tom Ince.

It proved to be Town’s best chance of the afternoon, as Tottenham maintained their dominance over newly promoted sides with a 32nd win in a run of 34 unbeaten games.

TALKING POINT

Town had clinched promotion at the new Wembley twice without scoring a goal in four hours of football but this rarely looked like being another afternoon to remember for the Yorkshire club.

Despite starting brightly, the visitors were soon struggling to get out of their own half against Spurs.

With Heung-Min Son in superb form out wide and receiving plenty of support from Kane, Alli et al, the Terriers were never really in this.

In that respect, a two-goal defeat wasn’t too painful. Town had been priced as long as 20-1 to triumph under the Arch.

Now, though, attention can turn to back-to-back home games against Swansea City and Crystal Palace. A pair of victories from these games and a giant stride towards safety will have been taken.