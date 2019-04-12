Tottenham Hotspur v Huddersfield Town - ‘We have to try and enjoy last five Premier League games of our lives’

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN defender Chris Lowe admits the club’s horror run has left the players feeling “knocked out” on a weekly basis.

The Terriers head to the capital this lunchtime for what will be just the third game for Tottenham Hotspur at their new £1bn stadium.

Off the pitch, the 3,300 travelling fans are in for a treat with Spurs’ new home a truly amazing sight.

On it, however, Huddersfield are expected to suffer yet another tough afternoon on the back of a 20-game run that has yielded a paltry four points.

Relegation was confirmed a fortnight ago and Lowe, one of the heroes in Town’s promotion campaign in 2016-17, admits the setbacks have taken their toll.

“Basically, we sit in the dressing room every week for these last four months and the opponent has just knocked us out,” he told The Yorkshire Post.

It is hard. We have been trying to deal with it as well as we can. People should not think we do not care about what is happening. We do care. Chris Lowe

“It is hard. We have been trying to deal with it as well as we can. People should not think we do not care about what is happening. We do care.

“We hurt after every match. We try to prepare as well as we can during the week. Then, we go out on the pitch with the feeling we can do something, that we can get a good result.

“But then we get punished every week. That has happened for four months. It does not make it easier to go out again but this is what we have to do.”

The run that has dumped Huddersfield back in the Championship at an unseemly early stage began on December 1 with a 2-1 home defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Town had been 15th in the table before that loss but the club has been holding up the rest of the Premier League since Boxing Day.

“The last four months have been really hard,” added Lowe. “Mentally, probably the hardest in my football career. We are in the situation where we basically lose every game.

“You take it home, for sure. You cannot just drive away and it is gone. You always think about what the reason is or why we are where we are.

“It will be the same for the next five games. But we have to try our best and get some momentum for next season. For some of us, it will be the last five Premier League games in our lives so we have to try and enjoy it a bit.”

On visiting Spurs’ spectacular new home, Lowe added: “Everyone wants to represent himself in the best possible way on a weekend.”