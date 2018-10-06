VIDEO: Burnley v Huddersfield Town – Mature Billing making all the right decisions, says David Wagner

PERFORMANCES as opposed to points are governing David Wagner’s attentions – and that is why the Huddersfield Town manager spies hope in their survival fight.

Bottom-of-the-table Town may not have taken points from successive losses to Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City and Crystal Palace, but the German is far from downcast having taken plenty from his side’s displays.

Wagner, entitled to be mindful of the fact that Palace also stayed up last season despite losing their first seven matches, said: “There are so many good signs for me, apart from the table and the points to be fair, which we have here after seven games.

“We have unity, the supporters are still strongly behind the team, the performances are on a very good level, consistently, and we have a spirit in the dressing room.

“All these things do not look like a team which is bottom of the league, but we are.

“But as long as all these things are positive I have every confidence that we can turn results around.”

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

Meanwhile, Wagner has hailed the early-season form of midfielder Philip Billing and has praised his growing on-pitch maturity.

The Dane, 22, is an ever-present in the league so far this season and Wagner believes that he is finding that previously elusive consistency that his game had lacked.

“He has grown. He is become a man,” Wagner added.

“He looks very mature in his game, makes a lot of good decisions and able to protect the ball.

“He has everything and everybody knows it and now he is consistently showing it. I know he is desperate for more and I need more from him.

“Sometimes you thought, ‘come on, what are you doing with all your potential and talent?’ He was not consistent, but now he is.

“He has everything to become a top Premier League player if he keeps the desire and passion and the love to keep learning.”